Harmony And Self Knowledge Through Yoga

There's no other discipline more helpful in achieving knowledge of internal-self, and harmony with the world than Yoga. Bio energy knowledge of approaches of body and head healing cannot be completed without studying Yoga.

Basic Hatha-Yoga is a complicated and practical method of developing a healthier body, mind and head. Pranayama is the teaching of proper respiration. By Pranayama exercises, and examining Hatha Yoga exercises, and poses, we learn to breathe correctly, meditate, be focused, relaxed, gain life energy, massage the internal organs, keep the body flexible and healthy, and accelerate removal of toxins.

You will find three types of exercises: "Asanas" (or poses), dynamic, and breathing. The Asanas are poses that affect systems and energetic centres . Particular asana influences unique nerve centers. With the system of complicated asanas we positively affect the endocrine system, help every cell and organ . We recommend that you to perform the system of poses keeping in mind that any sickness is a dysfunction of ordinary process.

Yogis' asanas help keep elasticity and freedom of physical bodies. When individuals perform regular work, or do chores, joints move with little breadth. And if people ignore sports or exercises, they are able to lose elasticity, the flexibility, and mobility of the spine, joints, tendons, and muscles. By the time the "working angle" of joints falls, individuals cannot perform deep inclinations, situps, or broad turns of the body. This immobility can lead to illnesses like arthritis and bursitis. People can add exercises for their joint and tendons, to prevent losing flexibility.

Daily, and for life, you need to do rotational motions of the head, arms, legs, and body; flexing the body to the sides, and forwards, and extensions of the back; also situps and pushups with maximum amplitude of going so that you can maintain freedom of the whole body. Try and work all joints together with the spinal column. Duplicate every exercise (with every group) 6-10 times. Begin working out by warming up. Start each exercise with small breadth and go to your extreme "working angle" slowly to avoid an injury.

Dynamic Yoga exercises help accelerate removing toxins from the body. Every system is affected with toxins. Among the reasons for having sicknesses is the existence of toxins. Today, folks are exposed to chemicals, pesticides, additives in food, and anesthetics in greater concentrations (sources of toxins) than at some other time in history.

Individuals's organisms have to fight with continuous invasion because processes to removal toxins are complicated and take more time compared to assimilation and the absorption of nutrients. Toxins and compounds permeate membranes and collect in intercellular space. Toxins enter blood and lymphatic vessels, where toxins are carried by veinous blood to the organs of elimination. This transit of toxins through numerous cells is almost impossible to finish without activity of vibrated cells, muscular contractions, exertions that occur during running, walking, and leaping.

During evolution nature didn't locate more powerful way to clean up cells and intercellular space of toxins in relation to the use of those forces of muscular contractions and forces of due to the body moves that are jolting. They compress veins, hasten a flow of venous blood and supply impulses that help blood to eliminate toxins, when muscles contract. We can discover how their bodies stretch after waking up. When the body stretches, muscles are contracted. The body needs extending after waking up each morning. During the sleep, heart muscles help move venous blood with toxins and wastes; however, this help is just not enough to remove toxins. The weakening is undue to effects of illness, but to the whole metabolism's transgression, as a result of the accumulation of toxins. Removal and intercellular spaces is a process demanding continuous shaking of cells and happens during going or exercising which supplies contractions. When people don't work out or go efficiently (stretching, dancing, and aerobics, running, walking), their bodies gradually drop.

Each morning, the following exercise is being done by the simplest way to help the body to accelerate the removal of the toxins. People may do this exercise if they cannot run, or walk. You are able to do it while you take a shower. Pull the heels up off the floor a half an inch, and put people back down aggressively but not painfully. Repeat this motion 30 times, then rest for 5 -10 seconds. Repeat 30 times more. At the same time, flex your hands like you held a ball, and it is possible to bend arms keeping forearms parallel to the floor surface. When placing the heels up, shove your wrists forward then pull them back. You'll be able to do it with a second interval. You may do this exercise a few more times during the day. Individuals who sit or stand for long intervals will benefit from achieving this exercise; it prevents thrombosis (blood clotting) and heart problems.

Healthy function of the body is not impossible when the consumption of food products and removal of products of activity and digestion of the cells of the body are balanced. Toxins appear in the organisms as a consequence of worry and anxiety. When a young man has to detoxify the organism (skin, intestines, kidneys, and lungs), the opportunities for imbalance little. But between 30 -35 years of age the body, or even trained by special exercises, lacks the energy to remove toxins. Besides help in the toxin removal, dynamic Yoga exercises also help to construct a powerful and beautiful body.

Breathing Yoga exercises help gain life energy - "prana". Folks frequently think they could breathe correctly. But occasionally people do not breathe correctly due to their lifetime. However, right respiration is the key to get vitality and energy. Proper breathing influences all bodily processes including brain process and digestion, and supplies oxygen to muscles, organs, and tissues; in addition and wastes. Yogis developed their teachings about six thousand years ago about proper breathing. Some of historical techniques can help individuals to preserve health.

When you awaken after stretching your body, you relax your muscles and can lie down in your back. Then inhale while pushing out the chest. Next try and pull the diaphragm down while exhaling and the diaphragm will massage spleen, the intestines, kidneys, liver, and pancreas. At the same time the belly employs pressure on the intestinal cavity. You'll be able to repeat these movements many times to understand how to transfer the diaphragm up and down. This exercise helps increases activity and massage internal organs. This pressure will help squeeze toxins and wastes .

Here is another exercise. Inhale deeply while lying on the push the stomach which moves the diaphragm out. Delay your respiration for 3 -5 seconds, and start to exhale air in modest pieces, and pulling at it through lips that are tightly closed. All organs are internally massaged by this exercise. The massage that is same happens at moments of laughter. Laughter was considered significant for well being since ancient times. Physiologically organs of the abdominal cavity's massage increases the flow of blood to one's heart. The contractions of the abdominal muscles help in relieve heart problems. The heart cavity is in the exact same space as the diaphragm and the lungs. Due to the diaphragm's susceptibility to emotions it, goes nearer to one's heart and lessens the heart space. The brain modulates volumes of blood entering the heart. If the amount is essential to sustain life, the rhythms and intensity of heart nerve impulses have to raise. The increase of the pulse happens with every move of the diaphragm which decreases the space in the heart cavity. These states may also cause heart attack. If you feel an accelerated pulse speed, inhale and push out the belly for 2 -3 seconds. This provides more space to one's heart cavity and (repeat for 3-4 times).

Breathing exercises help develop elasticity of the diaphragm, which the volume of the heart cavity, increases, and reduces probability of developing of heart difficulties. We are going to find out how to load ourselves with bioenergy using yoga exercises.

States for Yoga Exercises

1. Perform Yoga poses each morning or in the evening

empty belly.

2. The room must have clean atmosphere.

3. No smoking permitted in the room.

4. No discussing in the room before Yoga exercises.

5. It is better to do Yoga.

6. Do exercises on the floor or on a carpet that is solid.

7. Wear stretchy and relaxed clothing.

Lower Respiration Expiration - all internal organs draw in. Pause on expiration - 1 - 2 seconds.

Heavy breath - push the stomach outside (slowly, gently, as if drinking the atmosphere).

Begin respiring with this technique putting hands on the belly. This breathing exercise is perfect to prevent asthma. Lower breathing.